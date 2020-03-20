Billion-dollar beach park set to open in November

Billion-dollar beach park set to open in NovemberFriday, March 20, 2020
The Closed
Harbour Beach Park in St James, which is now under development, is set to open
up later this year to the public.
According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the work on the 16-acre property started last year and is expected to cost taxpayers 1.3 billion dollars when completed. He was making his contribution to the budget debate where he outlined that currently the work is said to be on schedule.
When completed it will operate as a free-access, licensed public beach and will include multipurpose areas supporting large audience events, a promenade, food shops and sporting courts.
The development has been touted to include the use of renewable and sustainable technologies and will become the flagship recreational focal point for the city of Montego Bay.
