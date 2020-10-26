Birkin backlash: Cardi B and Offset join Birkin debate after $128K spree

They often say a woman can’t have too many

shoes, but in Cardi B’s case, she can’t have enough Hernès Birkin bags.

The Money Bag rapper took to Instagram Sunday night to defend buying the luxurious handmade bag, following a tweet that claimed rappers have devalued it.

“Actually we add value cause when we mention brands in hip hop, they ‘shickle’ up,” she said. “When Bodak Yellow came out, you can actually Google when they (Louis Vuitton) sales went up a thousand plus per cent… When I did I Like it Like That and I said ‘I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks’, they sh*t went up too, and that’s why they worked with me this year…”

She added that “regular girls” don’t have to break their necks to get a Birkin to please the Internet.

Her post came after she and hubby Offset hit up the Hermès of Paris store on North Rodeo Drive in California Sunday night where he spent US$128,662.50 on four bags.

He first addressed the ‘Birkin-watch police’ by posting a photo with his wife and the new bags.

“Stop letting people on the Internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” he said. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate… by the way hip hop starts the trends!”

He also posted the receipt which showed a $41,000 blue tote bag as the most expensive purchase, and a $15,900 Sellier Rainbow piece as the least expensive buy.

The “Birkin” debate was ignited a few days ago by rapper Saweetie who said a woman should dump her dude if he’s not buying her the bag. Cardi, who was gifted Hermès bags for her birthday from celebs like Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion, recently showed off her variegated Birkin collection.

But with a pandemic, the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and the ongoing fight for racial equality, the Internet can’t relate.

“Bruh that has got to be one of the least issues black people face,” one user replied to Offset’s post.

“Yeah we don’t know whatcha talking bout.”

“Can y’all set some healthier and more financially responsible trends then?”

“We in the middle of a pandemic. Many people lost their jobs and lives, the hell with the bags.”

Cardi caught wind of the feedback and took to her story to address the backlash.

“It was supposed to be an uplifting message from me and babe (and it) turned into this weird drama. This is why we can’t progress.”