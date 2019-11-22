Birth control injections for men coming soon

Pretty soon, men will be on birth control too, well at least in India. The world’s first injectable male birth control is on its way to getting approval, according to news reports.

This week, researchers in India announced that they have completed clinical trials of the injectable male birth control known as RISUG.

According to the Hindustan Times, this stands for reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance. The product is injected near the testicles and lasts up to 13 years, the researchers said.

After lengthy trials with more than 300 men, researchers are reporting that the product has a 97 per cent success rate.

It blocks the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles and prevents the sperm from leaving. But this can be reversed with another shot.

It has now been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India, the government department responsible for approving drugs in the country. India’s population accounts for 17. 78 per cent of the world’s population.

According to UN reports, more women are using different contraceptives method. But condom usage, the only “contraceptives” for men are just at 3 per cent of the population.