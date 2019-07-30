Blac Chyna gives key to co-parenting

Blac Chyna gives key to co-parentingTuesday, July 30, 2019
|
Blac Chyna says “communication” is the key to co-parenting.
The artiste says she has a good relationship with both her children’s fathers.
The 31-year-old reality star has six-year-old son King Cairo with her former partner Tyga and two-year-old daughter Dream with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.
She said her secret to successfully co-parenting her brood is to make sure she can communicate easily with both her exes.
She said: “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy