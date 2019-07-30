Blac Chyna gives key to co-parenting

Blac Chyna says “communication” is the key to co-parenting.

The artiste says she has a good relationship with both her children’s fathers.

The 31-year-old reality star has six-year-old son King Cairo with her former partner Tyga and two-year-old daughter Dream with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

She said her secret to successfully co-parenting her brood is to make sure she can communicate easily with both her exes.

She said: “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”