Black Angel Foundation grants scholarships to three Edna Manley College students

Late musician Joseph Buchanan may not have

gotten to actualise his dreams of having a successful music career, but a

foundation made in his honour is ensuring others do.

Buchanan, who performed as Black Angel, founded the Black Angel Music Label and worked with artistes like Future Fambo and Kritical before passing at age 26 in 2012. To commemorate his life, his family launched the Black Angel Foundation, which recently presented three scholarships to students at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The ceremony unfolded on February 14 on the lawns at Bridget Sandals in Kingston and saw music students Victoria Taffe, Chantel Lamont and Brenesa Allen receiving some $650,000 in total to aid in their scholastic journey.

The charitable organisation is devoted to making this a yearly initiative and will offer scholarships and grants to full-time music and art students at the college.

Buchanan’s relationship with the Edna Manley College was a critical one, as though he was creating rhythms for several years, it was there that he learnt the theoretical aspects of music production.

Prior to Edna, he attended school in Switzerland where he discovered his musical calling. Being one of four black students, he formed the stage name ‘Black’ and later paired it with ‘Angel’ because of the wisdom he exuded at an early age.

To sustain the scholarship fund, a silent auction was launched at the event with various auctioned items, including a mask by ceramicist Donovan Fairweather. Other items, including masks by Nakazzi Hutchinson and jewellery by Bijoux, will be available for bid at Bridget Sandals until February 29.