‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman buried more than a week ago

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest in South Carolina on September 3, six days after he lost a four-year cancer battle.

The actor died on August 28 at his home in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer for four years. He was buried days later at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The church is located about 11 miles away from Boseman’s hometown, Anderson.

This information was included in a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

And although Boseman was buried privately on September 3, a public memorial was also held for him in his hometown days after his death.

In addition, it is understood that his family and friends celebrated his life in a private memorial about a week ago. Based on pictures obtained by The Sun, it was attended by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, as well as Chadwick’s Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke.