Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died without a will

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died without a willFriday, October 16, 2020
|
When Black
Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in Los Angeles, California, on August 28, he
did not have a will.
According to court documents filed last Thursday, Boseman “died intestate”, meaning that he did not have a legal will.
It is understood that his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, has filed a probate case as a result. It is said that she requested that the judge name her administrator of the state with limited authority.
Boseman’s estate is being estimated to value US$938,500.
The court documents also said that the actor is survived by his widow Ledward who he married in October 2019 after years of dating, as well as his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman
The Black Panther star died in August after years of battling colon cancer. He was 43 years old.
