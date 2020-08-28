‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away

from colon cancer today, August 28. He was 43.

Boseman is known for his role as the titular character in the Black Panther movie.

Reports are that Boseman died at his home in California, surrounded by his wife and family.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement.

The actor, who played famed black personalities Jackie Robinson and James Brown in his character, filmed several of his most recent films while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy, the statement said. He had never disclosed his diagnosis publicly.