Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate US$1m to food banks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate US$1m to food banksTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated US$1 million to food banks in North America to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.
The couple took to social media to pledge support for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.
Ryan wrote in an Instagram post: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (sic)”
Their donation comes after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.
They wrote on their social media: “As the #COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are. We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbours in need during this time of uncertainty. (sic)”
Dan Nisbet, vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America, added in a statement: “We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we’ve been receiving.”
