Blue Mountain Coffee Festival to be made an official tourism product

The organisers of the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival is brewing something special for the third staging of the event.

The growth of the festival inspired the Tourism Ministry to elevate the festival from just an event to a product which will be used as a key tourism marketing point.

“After three years, we’ve been able to learn a lot, and hone our skills in putting this arrangement together to package it, and now we are at a position where we can create the coffee festival product, which will be tied into packages with hotel rooms, and air seats that we can sell to visitors,” said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

“Coffee is the most consumed liquid on earth, next only to water, so if you have a premium coffee then you are in a premium position to drive that demographic that are coffee drinkers and to bring them to your destination,” he added.

The launch for the premier coffee festival in the Caribbean took place at the Knutsford Court Hotel on Thursday, and from all indication, this year’s staging will be an exciting event.

It will take place at New Castle in the Blue Mountains. And Chairman of the Gastronomy Network Nicola Madden-Greig has declared that it will be an exciting weekend.

The festival will start Thursday, March 19 with trade days for business and coffee farmers. Saturday, March 21 is the highlight of the festival and will feature exhibitor booths, food demonstrations, a barista competition and opportunities to purchase coffee products. The festival will culminate with culinary demonstrations on Sunday, March 22.

Speaking at the launch, Donovan White, Director of Tourism said the festival has grown exponentially since the first staging in 2018. “Having made it now to our third year, and watching the growth in the participation of an event that before three years ago never existed and therefore never gotten the notoriety it deserves, I think its something that is worthy of our time and our effort…,” he said.