Bob and Rita Marley’s 55th anniversary marked by son, Ziggy

Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley celebrated their would-be wedding anniversary by sharing a picture of the couple getting married on February 10, 1966.

He wrote on Instagram, “55 years ago today these two love birds got married. Happy anniversary their love is eternal through good times and bad times from struggling to surviving they are truly a team JAH” below a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

In the picture Bob and Rita can be seen smiling lovingly towards each other with Bob’s head noticeably devoid of his famed locs which he started growing later in life.

This is the second throwback picture Ziggy has shared of his dad in recent times. He shared a picture of the ‘Gong’ celebrating his 34th birthday and Ziggy cutting the cake with him at his home on Hope Road.

Ziggy has also been promoting the latest publication about the iconic artiste which is a book entitled Bob Marley: Portrait of a Legend’s which showcases never before seen pictures and information about Jamaica’s musical king.