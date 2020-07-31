Bob Marley clothing collection launched for 75th birthday celebration

A limited-edition

clothing collection has been launched in celebration of the 75th

anniversary of Bob Marley’s birthday.

The collection is a partnership with global jeanswear brand Wrangler, and Marley’s family and recognises the artiste’s laidback style and brand.

The which embodies his distinct “casual cool” style and attitude, was initially schedule for release on April 20 to coincide with 4/20, marking Marley’s cannabis advocacy, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement. Wrangler x Bob Marley collection,

The 11-piece collection features heavy reggae influences and revivals of Marley’s favourite Wrangler styles, including one men’s and one women’s denim jacket, four men’s and three women’s tees, and two unisex lasered shirts. Prices range from US$29 to US$129.

Additionally, Wrangler will donate US$25,000 to the Bob Marley Foundation, a Jamaican non-profit organisation focused on education, music and culture, environmental protection and the health and well-being of the Rastafarian community.

Vice-president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, Holly Wheeler, said “Bob Marley is fondly remembered as someone who was strong and true to his convictions – qualities that are inherently connected to the Wrangler brand’s ethos.

“Wrangler is honoured to have worked with the Marley family over the past year to design a unique collection that commemorates a music icon who has inspired generations of people through his commitment to fierce idealism and powerful songwriting.”

For her part, Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, added “Collaborating with Wrangler allowed us to create a collection that we feel truly embodies my father’s spirit and preserves his memory. It was a natural fit, because we know how much he loved Wrangler.”

The collection is available for purchase at wrangler.com, bobmarley.com and amazon.com.