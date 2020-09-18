‘Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend’ coming in October

A new book celebrating the life of Bob

Marley will be released next month in celebration of the music icon’s 75th

birthday.

Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend will include more than 150 pictures of some intimate and iconic moments over the Redemption Song singer’s life and career.

Published by Rizzoli, the manuscript will be available on October 13, and pulls exclusively from the family’s archives, showcasing some previously unseen images of the artiste’s creative process and family life.

Ziggy, himself an accomplished musician and multi-Grammy Award winner, said “I am blessed to present to you this very special collection of photographs from our archives. There is a cliché term, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’; from my experience of looking through hundreds and hundreds of photos for this book, I will say, yes, it is true.”

Much of the book will concentration on Marley’s last decade of life before succumbing to cancer at the age of 36 and include unpublished interviews and quotes by his closest friends.

Year-long celebrations are being held to commemorate his legacy and musical contributions.

Marley, a pioneer of reggae music, is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential musicians ever. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, posthumously received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.