Bob Marley would be leading protests if alive, says daughter Cedella

Bob Marley would be leading protests if alive, says daughter CedellaWednesday, July 29, 2020
With Black Lives Matter demonstrations continuing across the US amid tensions surrounding the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police, coupled with the increasing social impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reggae legend Bob Marley would have been at the forefront of these protests. So says his daughter, Cedella Marley.
The designer and musician, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, said the deceased musical icon would not have been on the sideline amid the ongoing crises.
“My father was the voice for the voiceless,” Marley told the magazine. “If he were still here, he would be on the forefronts protesting; he would still be speaking up for those who aren’t being heard.”
The deceased Marley, who is considered one of the greatest musicians ever, would have celebrated his 75th birthday on February 6, but passed away at 36 after a battle with cancer.
Year-long celebrations are being held to celebrate the artiste’s musical legacy and his contributions.
