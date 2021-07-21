Bob Marley’s former apartment in London on sale for £1.65 million

Bob Marley’s former apartment in London on sale for £1.65 millionWednesday, July 21, 2021
|
A London apartment where Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley once lived has gone on sale for £1.65 million.
Located in Bloomsbury, the four-bedroom apartment at Ridgmount Gardens was where Marley lived in 1972 when he went to England to launch his music career outside of Jamaica.
Accompanied by his band, the Wailers, Marley was invited at the time by American singer Johnny Cash on his tour, the UK’s Metro newspaper reported.
Marley, born Robert Nesta Marley in Nine Miles, St Ann, later met record label owner Chris Blackwell, and stardom came soon after for the reggae icon and his band, which comprised Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.
In 2006, “a blue cultural heritage plaque” was unveiled at Ridgmount Gardens, recognising it “as the first London home of the ‘singer, lyricist and Rastafarian icon’ Bob Marley, the newspaper said.
The historic four-bedroom apartment is on sale through Dexters Marylebone Estate Agents in London.
The apartment, which overlooks a large communal garden and greenery, is also set behind a red-brick façade “typical of the style from when it was built in the 1890s,” the article said.
“Ridgmount Gardens has a great history, once home to the reggae superstar Bob Marley, and now has a cultural blue plaque, making it a highly desirable home,” Alison Battrick of Dexters Marylebone office reportedly told the Metro newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy