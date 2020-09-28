Bolt gets heartwarming belated birthday present

Sprint

legend Usain Bolt is loving his birthday gift – albeit a bit late – from

telecoms provider Digicel.

The gift – a painting of him and his baby daughter, Olympia – shows the world record holder lovingly looking at his young child while holding her in his arms. The painting was done by Jamaican artist Kai Watson.

In a post on Twitter, he thanked Digicel for the gift.

“Thanks @DIGICELJamaica for the belated birthday gift #KaiWatson,” he said on Saturday.

Bolt’s birthday was on August 21, and he declared that his daughter, who was born in May, was the best birthday gift.

The former track and field star has been a long-standing brand ambassador for the company, helping to make Digicel a household name in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.