Bond girl Pussy Galore passes at age 94

Bond girl Pussy Galore passes at age 94Monday, April 06, 2020
Honor Blackman, who starred in James Bond film Goldfinger and TV series The Avengers, has died at the age of 94.
The actress—who famously played Pussy Galore in the 1964 film Goldfinger opposite Sir Sean Connery as 007—passed away at her home in Lewes, Sussex, South East England from natural causes.
A statement issued by her family read: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.”
The statement also praised Blackman for her acting talent describing her as having “unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment”.
It added: “With an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment. With absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours, she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”
As well as her Bond role, Blackman was also well known for portraying Cathy Gale in the 1960s TV series The Avengers opposite Patrick Macnee.
