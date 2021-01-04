Former ‘Bond girl’ Tanya Roberts has died.

She was 65.

The actress, noted for her role as the 007 film, A View to Kill, passed away yesterday, but no official cause of death was given.

Roberts collapsed at her California home on Christmas Eve after a morning walk with her dogs, said publicist and friend Mike Pingel. She was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Pingel told CNN, “I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years. She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Roberts began her career as a model and starred in several popular television shows, including Charlie’s Angels, The Beastmaster and That 70s Show.

However, it was her memorable turn as geologist Stacey Sutton in 1985’s A View to Kill, opposite Bond lead Roger Moore, that she is best remembered for.