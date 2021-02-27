Bounty Killer says pain of losing a parent never goes away

It has been close to a decade since veteran dancehall musician Bounty Killer lost his mother, however the artiste shared that the pain never really subsides.

Bounty Killer made the revelation as he reflected on the passing of Constance Christie, the mother of fellow artiste, Shabba Ranks.

He shared on Instagram that Christie was a good friend of his late mother Ivy ‘Miss Ivy’ Williams and even spoke at her funeral.

Following Christie’s passing, he shared a video showcasing the heartfelt tribute that she had made at Miss Ivy’s funeral.

“I had to share this with y’all listen to the powerful and touching speech Mama Christy gave at my mom’s funeral yrs ago she was a very close friend to my family. It’s heartfelt for all of us. Prayers go out. Rest Well Queen, ” said Killer on Instagram.

Christie’s death has clearly taken a toll on Killer, whose mother passed away at around the same time nine years earlier, and the artiste has been using his social media to share his feelings on the matter.

According to Killer, the passage of time has not lessened the pain and emotions he feels regarding the passing of his mom. In fact, he said it feels like it happened yesterday.

“It still feels like it was yesterday. I can’t believe it has been nine years since you’ve been gone mom. It’s like a bad dream that I can’t wake up from for the past nine years,” said Killer on IG.

“Missing you like crazy sleep well my Queen. Sometimes I try not to think about it because it’s an everlasting pain and emptiness deep down inside where no doctor can prescribe a medication for what I’m feeling. I honestly don’t know when my family and I can recover from this , ” he added.