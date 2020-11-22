Bounty Killer shares birthday greetings for Lady Patra

Bounty Killer used Instagram to share birthday wishes for a fellow megastar, Lady Patra today, November 22.

Killer described Lady Patra as one of the foundational artistes who opened the doors to international stardom for many up and coming musicians in Jamaica.

“Happy earth strong to my sister legendary Lady Patra the queen of the pack you set the trend and opened the doors to international dancehall stardom next to Shabba blessing love light and prosperity up on u this day and beyond u go girl,” said Killer in an IG post.

“Her international appeal as a dancehall artist was unmatched in the 90s,” added Killer.

Bounty Killer also encouraged music fans to check out Patra’s Queen of the Pack video.

Born Dorothy Smith, Lady Patra launched her musical career in the late 80s and made her debut on Billboard Hot 100 in 1994 as a featured artiste on Shabba Ranks’ Family Affair.

In 1993, Patra released her debut album Queen of The Pack with several songs from the project becoming major hits Think (About It), Worker Man and Romantic Call.

After taking a break from music in the mid-2000s to pursue an undergraduate degree, she returned with her album, The Continuation, which was released on February 18, 2014