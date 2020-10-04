Family Affair: Bounty Killer takes us on “kids’ run” to childhood home

Family Affair: Bounty Killer takes us on “kids’ run” to childhood homeSunday, October 04, 2020
|
Bounty Killer
just keeps on surprising us these days.
It seems the ‘War Lord’ has traded in musical conflict for caregiving, sharing a five-minute-long video of his Sunday with his children as he makes a trip back to his childhood neighbourhood today (October 4).
Declaring it a “kids run”, Bounty Killer is seen driving three of his children to make “Sunday morning” run before casually handing over the phone to his daughter, riding in the passenger seat, who provides intermittent narration for viewers, including a poignant “Make sure you guys wearing your masks cuz this is corona.”
The Fed Up deejay soon arrives at his destination where he hilariously calls for “Marcia” to no response, before chatting with “Father Reid”, his “elder and neighbour” who he says helped to raise him, before the two continue with a conversation about Reid’s ongoing home improvement.
Several hails to children and neighbours later prove that Rodney Price is still very much a man of the people. But it’s the “Surprise visit, man, we haffi call every time we come ya?” that did it for us though.
The artiste has had a week of making headlines after he shared a touching birthday post for his partner, Claudia Hybrid, last weekend followed up by the two enjoying a nice day at the beach.
