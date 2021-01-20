Bow Wow apologises after club performance backlash

Rapper Bow Bow

has seen the error of his ways and has apologised for performing in a crowded

Houston nightclub last weekend.

Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, faced swift condemnation online after footage of him performing to a primarily maskless crowd at Cle club in Texas surfaced.

Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday that the scheduled events with Bow Wow were on the radar of his team and that establishments operating beyond capacity and outside social distancing requirements should expect visits. Turner added that the city recorded 1,924 cases of the virus that day, and 17 more deaths.

These events that are scheduled with — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. stJanuary 17, 2021

Bow Wow replied the following day that it’s “safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts”, adding that he couldn’t believe he’s to “get the blame for a whole weekend.”

Turner clarified that he does not dislike the rapper but said amid the city’s growing virus numbers, “this is not the time for concerts”.

Bow Wow replied to clear up what happened, stating that it was not his concert, he was not paid to perform and that he was there because it was his friend’s 30th birthday. He then said he considers Houston his second home and apologised to Turner for the confusion.

Heres the TRUTH: My only statement. 1. It was not a bow wow concert. I simply did one verse to like you. And went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on.— Bow Wow (@smoss) 2. I did not i repeat did not GET PAID for anything. It was my boys 30th bday weekend and i came down off the loveJanuary 19, 2021