Bow Wow apologises after club performance backlash

Bow Wow apologises after club performance backlashWednesday, January 20, 2021
|
Rapper Bow Bow
has seen the error of his ways and has apologised for performing in a crowded
Houston nightclub last weekend.
Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, faced swift condemnation online after footage of him performing to a primarily maskless crowd at Cle club in Texas surfaced.
Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday that the scheduled events with Bow Wow were on the radar of his team and that establishments operating beyond capacity and outside social distancing requirements should expect visits. Turner added that the city recorded 1,924 cases of the virus that day, and 17 more deaths.
Bow Wow replied the following day that it’s “safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts”, adding that he couldn’t believe he’s to “get the blame for a whole weekend.”
Turner clarified that he does not dislike the rapper but said amid the city’s growing virus numbers, “this is not the time for concerts”.
Bow Wow replied to clear up what happened, stating that it was not his concert, he was not paid to perform and that he was there because it was his friend’s 30th birthday. He then said he considers Houston his second home and apologised to Turner for the confusion.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy