Bow Wow vows to â€˜step upâ€™ following arrival of son

Bow Wow vows to â€˜step upâ€™ following arrival of sonTuesday, September 29, 2020
|
Rapper Bow Wow confirmed rumours that he was a father again when he dropped a photo on Twitter of his infant son with model girlfriend Olivia Sky.
â€œMan you gone take all the girls,â€ tweeted Bow Wow, who shared a picture of the adorable tot.Â Â
However, prior to the formal announcement,Â social media was abuzz with the news following a hint in the 33-year-oldâ€™s latest single D.W.M.O.D. (Dealing With My Own Demons)
In the single, a snippet of which he shared on his Instagram page, Bow Wow pledges to â€œstep upâ€ for his son.
The snippet shared begins with Bow Wow Talking to his nine-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, who he revealed had been â€œasking about her brotherâ€.
â€œI donâ€™t know what to say / Thatâ€™s gonna be one of them talks we have face to face / Iâ€™m looking in his eyes,Â Iâ€™m trying to see me in â€™em / Iâ€™m peeping on the swag and see the resemblance / Seen the boy three times, why would I lie?Â / Baby mom brings him through so we can spend some time / And if heâ€™s mine, Iâ€™m stepping up / Kobe set that example,Â you know I send my blessings up / I told you dealing with me was going to be hard to do (facts),â€ raps Bow Wow.
Bow Wow captioned the Drake-style tune, â€œIâ€™m finally letting you guys in.Â Donâ€™t do interviews really but i put my life in my music the answers are there if you LISTEN carefully.â€
Sky first shared a photo of the baby online wearing a dog-themed onesie with the Instagram Story cpationed: â€œdawg for lifeâ€.
Olivia announced her pregnancy in July declining to share details about the childâ€™s fatherÂ
