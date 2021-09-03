Boxer dies after being knocked out in a match

An 18-year-old Mexican boxer has died, days after being knocked out in a boxing match. Jeannette Zacarias Zapata had to be taken out of the ring on a stretcher after taking part in the GYM Gala International Boxing event at the IGA Stadium in Montreal’s Jarry Park on Saturday night.

Zapata was fighting Quebec boxer Marie-Pier Houle. At the end of the fourth round, she fell unconscious.

Houle took to social media to express her concern, and wish her opponent a speedy recovery.

“Never, ever, is the intention of seriously injuring an opponent in my plans.” she wrote. “My sincere thoughts go to my opponent, Jeannette Zacarias Zapata, as well as to her family. I wish with all my heart that she will recover.”

But on Thursday afternoon, Zapata’s death was confirmed by the event’s promoter Groupe Yvon Michel.

“We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends, and especially her husband, Jovianni Martinez, who was at her bedside until her last moments,” the statement said.

“Jovianni is devastated and extremely upset.”

Zapata had undergone neurological exams to get permission to participate in the Montreal fight because she was knocked out in a match last May in Mexico, Yvon Michel said earlier this week.