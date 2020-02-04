BQ confident he will become a household name

Cayman Islands-based

dancehall artiste BQ is ready to make a big impact on the Jamaican music scene.

The Portland-born deejay, formerly of the duo BQ and Andrew Marchout, is confident that it will only be a matter of time before he becomes a household name in Jamaica.

“I’ve been living in Grand Cayman for a while now. That’s where I launched my career, but the market over there for music is small. I need to showcase my talent to a bigger audience, so I’ve decided to switch my focus to Jamaica. I’m not turning my back on Cayman, but I have to be realistic,” said BQ.

“I’m working with a great team in Jamaica, and I’m sure that our efforts will bear fruit very soon.”

BQ is currently promoting a dancehall single, titled Jeans and Crep, on the Digital Intonation Imprint.

“Jeans and Crep has the potential to be a big hit. We’ve sent it out to DJs all over the world, and the feedback has been very positive. I’m planning to visit Jamaica in February to shoot a video for this single,” he said.

BQ, whose given name is Anthony Coleman, was born and raised in Port Antonio, Portland. He migrated to the Cayman Islands in 2004. He eventually entered the music industry in 2007 when he teamed up with Andrew Marchout.