Brad Pitt: Age has changed me

Brad Pitt says getting older has made him realise it’s important who he keeps around.

The Ad Astra star – who will celebrate his 56th birthday later this year – admits he has become more “aware of time” now that he is in his 50s.

He said: “It’s just getting f***ing older! How you become more aware of time, and you’ve had more experience, good and bad, with people. And your own wins and losses – the older you get, they don’t seem like so much of a win or so much of a loss. Who you spend your time with, how you spend time – it has just become much more important to me.”

And Brad also opened up about how he is “drawn” to people that have “no filter”.

Speaking to the October issue of GQ magazine, he added: “The people I’m really drawn to, they just have no filter. They have no protection. They have no filter on their thoughts. They sometimes get in trouble because of that, but I adore them. I adore that they’re just so open and raw about their feelings at any moment.”