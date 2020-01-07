Brad Pitt: I have a ‘disaster’ of a personal life

Brad Pitt has a “disaster of a personal life”.

The Once Upon Time in Hollywood star joked he was “trash mag fodder” because of his up and down personal life, which has seen him divorce from Angelina Jolie and seek treatment for his alcohol addiction.

He quipped: “I’m just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably … I’ve got some good getaways [from paparazzi] that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play.”

While his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio added on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast: “You have a very exciting personal life. Like Lil Kim said: ‘The paparazzi’s gonna get you one way or another.’ It’s been my motto.”

Meanwhile, Brad previously admitted he sees his struggle with alcohol as a “disservice” to himself, after previously speaking out about how he hit the bottle after he split from Angelina in 2016.

Asked about his “struggle with booze”, he admitted: “Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape … It’s a gift. I myself needed to hide it, years ago … But I look at it, and I think, ‘What a great blessing that was, because it was painful.’ I did some bad things.

“But it was all for a reason, in a way. And it’s strange to look back and think, ‘God, I did all those things?’ But it’s like there’s an inner voice that says, ‘It’s over. Done. Move on.’