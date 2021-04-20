Brad Pitt leaves hospital in wheelchair

Brad Pitt leaves hospital in wheelchairTuesday, April 20, 2021
Brad Pitt went to the hospital in Beverly Hills recently and left in a wheelchair.
The 57-year-old was clad in a black hoodie and gray jeans. He sported an oversize pair of sunglasses over his mask, with a set of white sneakers to complete the look or rather…camouflage?
But calm down, before you start panicking that the forever hot Pitt is gravely ill, he actually just went to the dentist to have his wisdom teeth removed.
That’s according to a Page Six source who tried to quell any kind of fear the photo may evoke.
Apparently, Pitt is a member of the ensemble roster the Academy Awards tapped to present at the April 25 ceremony. He probably just wanted to be in tip-top dental condition before the show.
