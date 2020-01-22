Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio calls me his ‘lover’Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|
Leonardo DiCaprio calls Brad Pitt his “lover”.
The two Hollywood icons have become close friends since starring together in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and 56-year-old Brad has revealed that Leonardo has an affectionate but “confusing” nickname for his pal.
He said: “Lover. He calls me Lover. It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it.”
Brad also explained the chemistry he has with Leonardo – who is romancing Camila Morrone – as well as their other co-stars, including director Quentin Tarantino, as he said they all have “respect for each other”.
Speaking to PeopleTV, he said: “You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it’s pretty easy.”
