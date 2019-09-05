Brad Pitt wants to cut down on acting

Brad Pitt wants to cut down on actingThursday, September 05, 2019
|
Brad Pitt plans to make “fewer” movies.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is taking a step back from being in front of the camera because he’s focused on his work with his production company Plan B, as well as hobbies including sculpting and landscaping.
He said: “It’ll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally got your arms around something, then it’s time to go get your arms around something else.”
But with the rise of streaming services, the 56-year-old star isn’t sure how much of a future there is in long-form story-telling.
He told the New York Times newspaper: “I’m curious to see if movies last, if movies stick around.”
