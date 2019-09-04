Bramma wants to increase his presence in Jamaica

Bramma wants to increase his presence in JamaicaWednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Despite having a seemingly low profile in Jamaica,
dancehall artiste Bramma has been busy building his brand on the international
scene.
According to the artiste, the first quarter of the year was spent equipping himself with knowledge about the business while carving a niche in markets such as Europe, UK and North America.
“As an artiste it is important to understand the business. Being talented is not enough if you want to become successful. Hence, I took a hiatus earlier this year to study the business of music and even launched my record label, GGOD Records,” Bramma said.
“I spent four months in Europe, the US and United Kingdom doing concerts in Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Reading, Gloucester, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta, among several other major cities, as part of a campaign to improve my stagecraft. Though not my first time travelling to these spaces, the experience was different as a solo act and getting to apply all the knowledge I’ve acquired in recent times.”
During his time away, Bramma also did several interviews and recordings.
Now back on home soil and armed with a new management team, Bramma has activated an aggressive promotional campaign to amplify his presence locally. Aside from working on Rugged and Deadly, his forthcoming debut album and follow-up to the 2017 One A Day EP, Bramma has released four new singles – Stevie Wonda, Stay To Myself, Talk To Me and Hold It Out. Plans are also afoot for the accompanying visuals.
