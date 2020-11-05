Braxton ‘Brax’ Baker has diedThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Rapper and social media influencer Braxton ‘Brax’ Baker has died. She was 21-years-old.
Her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, revealed the sad news in an Instagram post on Thursday (November 5).
“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote. “It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”
However, she did not say what her cause of death was.
“At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us,” she continued.
She said in time, Brax’s fans will get to see all the “sacred art” her daughter was working on.
“Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world,” she said.
