Brazilian singer falls to his death after threesome, feared wife was outside hotel room

Brazilian singer MC Kevin died on Sunday (May 16) after he fell several storeys from a hotel balcony in Rio De Janeiro.

It is understood that Kevin had just finished having a threesome when he heard a knock at the door and thought it was his wife and dashed to the balcony in an attempt to hide.

According to 26-year-old model Bianca Domingues, she met the popular singer and his male friend in the hotel lobby and was invited to the singer’s suite.

Domingues admitted to authorities that she had sex with the singer and his friend moments before he fell to his death.

Authorities surmise that MC Kevin was attempting to jump to the balcony located in the room below, but lost his footing and plunged five floors, landing by the side of a swimming pool.

The singer was rushed to Miguel Couto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MC Kevin married criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra on April 28 in Tulum, Mexico.