Breast cancer vaccine gets clearance for human testing

A potential

breast cancer vaccine has been given the go-ahead by the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) to begin human clinical trials.

The Cleveland Clinic and Anixa Biosciences have the exclusive licence to the technology which could saves millions of lives if found effective.

The technology immunises against a protein that is expressed in the mammary glands of women, during the latter part of gestation and during lactation. That protein is often a forerunner to cancer.

President & CEO of Anixa, Dr Amit Kumar, said, “It’s not absolutely clear why, but it starts being made again and we simply have to teach the immune system to destroy the cells making that protein. Because those are cancer cells.”

The vaccine will be focused initially on triple negative breast cancer, the most lethal, before being adapted for other forms of the disease.

Human trials for the vaccine will begin around in the first half of 2021.