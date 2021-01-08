Briana Williams announced as 2021 Sigma Run patron

Briana Williams announced as 2021 Sigma Run patronFriday, January 08, 2021
|
Sprinter
Briana Williams has been selected as patron of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.
Williams’s backing of the event comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced it to adopt a virtual format, which will see participants run on their own and submit their times, for the second consecutive year.
The double World U-20 champion said, “Being a part of this initiative, this year is very special, as it gives me a chance to take part in such a meaningful cause, that gives back, while also promoting health and fitness. While things are different this year, I want to encourage everyone to participate and run your own race to support the cause.”
The event raised J$55.3 million last year, pushing its total fundraising efforts over $450 million up to that point. There have been approximately 40 beneficiaries with a focus on health and education.
