Briana Williams announced as 2021 Sigma Run patron

Sprinter

Briana Williams has been selected as patron of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

Williams’s backing of the event comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced it to adopt a virtual format, which will see participants run on their own and submit their times, for the second consecutive year.

The double World U-20 champion said, “Being a part of this initiative, this year is very special, as it gives me a chance to take part in such a meaningful cause, that gives back, while also promoting health and fitness. While things are different this year, I want to encourage everyone to participate and run your own race to support the cause.”

The event raised J$55.3 million last year, pushing its total fundraising efforts over $450 million up to that point. There have been approximately 40 beneficiaries with a focus on health and education.