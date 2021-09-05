Brick & Lace sisters launch ‘Love is Wicked’ clothing line

The sisters who once teamed up to form the Brick & Lace musical duo are back together again!

This time they’re focus has shifted from music to fashion.

Sisters Nyanda and Nailah Thorbourne last week announced that they had launched their Love is Wicked clothing line.

According to Nyanda, the clothing line has been a long-time in the making.

“Its your girl Nyanda here to announce finally, what me and my sisters have had up out sleeves; working on all this time. And it is finally here. I am so excited. It is the Love is Wicked the clothing line, Love is Wicked apparel is here, ” said Nyanda in a promotional style video on Instagram.

“Yes, guys you can go to loveiswicked.com to shop all your Love is Wicked merch. So guys, when you shop your Love is Wicked merch please continue to do your dances, we want to see u guys tag us, take pics and show us you guys rocking the merch,” she added.

Sister Nyla expressed similar sentiments, further sharing that despite just recently having a baby she was already back working.

“Hey guys, wooo… had to push that baby out real quick then get back to biz . So nervous and excited to share what my sisters and I have been working on this past year . Our #loveiswicked merchandise line is here,” said Nyla who share some of the first photos of the duo rocking clothing from the line.

“It has been such a journey especially with the little one growing inside me and trying to coordinate with the other girls , but we are #proud of where we are and what we have done thus far,” she added.

Brick & Lace was a fusion dancehall and R&B musical group originally consisting of three performing sisters Tasha, Nailah, and Nyanda.

Tasha left the stage to work behind the scenes and co-write songs for the group.

The duo’s first album Love Is Wicked was released in 2006.

From me and my sisters we would definately