Bride dies during wedding, so groom marries next sister

After a bride in India died of a massive heart attack during her wedding ceremony, the groom married her sister while her body laid in the next room.

Now before you get all judgmental here’s the thing. A lot of marriages in India are arranged, and after all rigorous process that goes into matchmaking, it is quite natural for the families to want to stay together.

The bride, named Surabhi was scheduled to marry a man named Mangesh Kumar, but didn’t live to complete the ceremony. According to The Times of India, the pair were about to exchange garlands in a jaimala ceremony when “suddenly the bride complained of uneasiness and collapsed.”

She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The shocked families were at a loss. And then they swapped in her little sister.

“We did not know what to do in the situation,” Surabhi’s brother Saurabh told the news agency Indo-Asian News Service, according to India’s News 18. “Both the families sat together, and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom. The families discussed the matter, and both agreed.”

Soon after the nuptials, the families turned their attention to last rites for Surabhi.

“It was a tough call for our family,” Surabhi’s uncle Ajab Singh told News 18. “One daughter lay dead in one room and the wedding of another daughter was being solemnized in the other room. We have never witnessed such mixed emotions. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has yet to sink in.”