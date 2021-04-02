‘Bridgerton’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear in season 2

Dearest Bridgerton fans, bad news.

Regé-Jean Page who played the dashingly handsome Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings will not appear in season two of the hit series.

His departure from the series was announced by a notice from Lady Whistledown.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

But if you’re a true fan of Julia Quinn’s books on which the series is based, then Page’s departure will not surprise you. His character’s storyline largely plays out in the first book “The Duke and I.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rege-Jean Page (@regejean)

He took to his Instagram to bid the series good bye and described his time on the series as “the ride of a lifetime”.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”