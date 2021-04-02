‘Bridgerton’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear in season 2

‘Bridgerton’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear in season 2Friday, April 02, 2021
|
Dearest Bridgerton fans, bad news.
Regé-Jean Page who played the dashingly handsome Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings will not appear in season two of the hit series.
His departure from the series was announced by a notice from Lady Whistledown.
“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.
“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”
But if you’re a true fan of Julia Quinn’s books on which the series is based, then Page’s departure will not surprise you. His character’s storyline largely plays out in the first book “The Duke and I.”
He took to his Instagram to bid the series good bye and described his time on the series as “the ride of a lifetime”.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy