Britney Spears blasts ‘hypocritical” documentaries about her life

So far this year, two documentaries have been released about the life of pop star Britney Spears, while another is reportedly in the making at Netflix. And Spears is just over all of them.

She took to Instagram to lambast them as hypocritical.

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,†she said in a long caption that accompanied a video of her dancing ad twirling in a semi-dark room.

She added: “Why highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago?â€

“Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative,†she continued.

This isn’t the first time that Spears has spoken out against the documentaries produced about her life.

After the release of the Framing Britney Spears Documentary, she admitted to crying for two whole weeks.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people  Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³ !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day,†she said in another lengthy Instagram post.