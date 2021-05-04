Britney Spears blasts ‘hypocritical” documentaries about her life

So far this year, two documentaries have been released about the life of pop star Britney Spears, while another is reportedly in the making at Netflix. And Spears is just over all of them.

She took to Instagram to lambast them as hypocritical.

â€œThese documentaries are so hypocritical â€¦ they criticize the media and then do the same thing,â€ she said in a long caption that accompanied a video of her dancing ad twirling in a semi-dark room.

She added: â€œWhy highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago?â€

â€œDamn â€¦ I donâ€™t know yâ€™all but Iâ€™m thrilled to remind you all that although Iâ€™ve had some pretty tough times in my life â€¦ Iâ€™ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends â€¦ I think the world is more interested in the negative,â€ she continued.

This isnâ€™t the first time that Spears has spoken out against the documentaries produced about her life.

After the release of theÂ Framing Britney SpearsÂ Documentary, she admitted to crying for two whole weeks.

â€œI have been exposed my whole life performing in front of peopleÂ Â Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³ !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause Iâ€™ve always been so judgedâ€¦ insultedâ€¦ and embarrassedÂ by the mediaâ€¦ and I still am till this day,â€ she said in another lengthy Instagram post.