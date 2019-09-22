Britney Spears’ boyfriend ‘supports’ her

Britney Spears and her toyboy lover try to “support each other” as much as they can.

The Toxic hitmaker has been with her partner beau Sam Asghari for more than two years, and although they both have busy schedules as part of their globe-trotting careers, they believe their relationship works because they’re there for one another.

When asked how they keep each other motivated, the 25-year-old personal trainer said: “You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can.”

The hunk recently said he doesn’t think it’ll be long before there are wedding bells for him and 37-year-old Britney, as he believes marriage is the “whole point” of a relationship.

When asked if he saw marriage in his future with Britney, Sam said: “Absolutely.

“This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship – we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”