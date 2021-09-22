Britney Spears confirms she’s getting a prenup

Britney Spears confirms she’s getting a prenupWednesday, September 22, 2021
Don’t worry folk, Britney Spears will be getting a prenup. Spears and her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari announced their engagement in a video on Instagram recently.
Although her fans expressed their excitement at the news, some advised her to be cautious and ensure she gets a prenup. Asghari replied to these suggestions in jest, “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”
Now, Page Six is reporting that the pop star is working with lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who oversees her conservatorship case, to obtain a family law attorney who will craft the prenup.
However, this will be completed only after her father Jamie, who is the conservator of her estate, is removed.
Jamie’s continued involvement would “impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests,” the outlet reports.
