Britney Spears considering tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

One day, Britney Spears will tell us her story, and when she does do that interview it’ll be with media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Ever since Oprah did the tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, fans of Britney Spears have been clambering for her to be interviewed next.

And according to an Entertainment Tonight source, the popstar is open to it.

“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” the source said. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

The resurrected interest in Britney Spears’s life was spurred after the release of the New York Times–produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears.