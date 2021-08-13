Britney Spear’s dad agrees to step down as conservator

Britney Spear’s dad agrees to step down as conservatorFriday, August 13, 2021
Britney Spear’s father, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his role in the conservatorship of her estate “when the time is right”.
This is according to documents filed in court on Thursday (August 12). “Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” the filing said.
The pop star has been fighting to have her dad removed as her conservator, a role he’s held for the past 13 years.
CBS News reports that the latest update in the case is in response to Britney’s lawyers, who requested a Los Angeles judge to remove him from his role. The judge denied this, and now Jamie’s legal team says he wants to help ensure a smooth transition for the next person who controls the conservatorship.
“There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career,” the filing said.
