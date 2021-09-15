Britney Spears deletes her Instagram

Our window to the world of Britney Spears has officially been closed. The popstar deleted her Instagram account a day after announcing her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to a Page Six source, it was her decision. “She’s happy and in a great place. Silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

Spears confirmed this herself on Twitter, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. !!!! I’ll be back soon.

Spears and her boyfriend got engaged after being together for nearly five years. She shared moment recently on her Instagram, the were seen in the video laughing and smiling as she posed with the ring.

Asghari asks if “she likes it” [the ring], and as Spears puts her hand over her mouth in surprise, she yells out “yes.!”

“I can’t f**king believe it,” she captioned the video with multiple ring emojis. Meanwhile, Asghari shared his own Instagram photo of the couple, appearing to be kissing as Spears showed off the ring. He captioned the post with only king and queen emojis.