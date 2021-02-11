Britney Spears documentary generates 1 million tweets

Britney Spears documentary generates 1 million tweetsThursday, February 11, 2021
|
Since the Friday premiere of
Twitter conversation around the FX doc — which takes a closer look at the conservatorship in charge of Spears’ estate and the #FreeBritney movement that has cropped up in the past year-plus — spiked on Tuesday when Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, spoke out about the singer’s ongoing situation, driving 16,000 tweets over the next hour.
Dozens of celebrities, including Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Liz Phair and Sarah Jessica Parker, have taken to Twitter to speak out about the documentary and send their support to Spears.
