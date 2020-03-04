Britney Spears enjoying break from spotlight

Britney Spears is “perfectly content” during her break from the spotlight.

The Slumber Party hitmaker is currently enjoying time away from her music career after having last released an album in 2016, and sources have now said she is in “no rush” to get back in the studio.

An insider said: “Britney is in no rush to start recording music again. The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career – it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released – and she’s perfectly content with it.”

And although she may not be in the recording studio, Britney still has a passion for dancing, as she’s reportedly using dance as a “creative outlet”.

The source added: “Dance is Britney’s creative outlet. Not only does it help her stay in shape, but it is also a form of therapy and clears her mind. She may stop making music at some point, but she will never stop dancing, whether that be on a stage in front of 25,000 people or alone in her backyard.”

A second source says Britney’s break has come at a much-needed time for the Toxic singer.

They told Us Weekly magazine: “These past few months [have] been a welcome break because she truly had been working nonstop. Don’t expect her to resume an active career anytime soon.”