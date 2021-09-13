Britney Spears is engaged

Britney Spears will soon be a married woman! The pop star and her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged.

Spears posted a video Instagram account Sunday showing off her engagement ring.

The couple, who have been together for nearly five years, was seen in the video laughing and smiling as she posed with the ring.

Asghari asks if “she likes it” [the ring], and as Spears puts her hand over her mouth in surprise, she yells out “yes.!”

“I can’t f**king believe it,” she captioned the video with multiple ring emojis. Meanwhile Asghari shared his own Instagram photo of the couple, appearing to be kissing as Spears showed off the ring. He captioned the post with only king and queen emojis.

Asghari’s talent manager told CNN that the couple is deeply touched by the support they’ve been receiving since the annoucement.