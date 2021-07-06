Britney Spears manager resigns

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears manager of 25 years, has resigned.

Rudolph, who guided Spears career and helped her to sign her first recording contract said he’s resigning because of Spear’s “intention to resign”.

“It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he stated in a letter to Spear’s father, Jamie Spears, and co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

He continued; “earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph asserted that he has no part in Spear’s controversial conservatorship, and wished the popstar well.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” he concluded.