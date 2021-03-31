Britney Spears said she ‘cried for two weeks” after ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary

Britney Spears said she ‘cried for two weeks” after ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentaryWednesday, March 31, 2021
Britney Spears did not take the
â€œMy life has always been very speculated â€¦watched â€¦ and judged really my whole life!!!, she started the very lengthy Instagram post.
She continued; â€œI have been exposed my whole life performing in front of peopleÂ Â Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³Ÿ˜³ !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause Iâ€™ve always been so judgedâ€¦ insultedâ€¦ and embarrassedÂ by the mediaâ€¦ and I still am till this day.â€
Although she admitted that she did not actually watch the documentary, the pop star caught enough snippets of it for it to really affect her.
â€œI was embarrassed by the light they put me in â€¦ I cried for two weeks and well â€¦. I still cry sometimes,â€ she said.
But for now, Spears said she tries to find her own joy in other things.
â€œFor my sanity I need to dance toÂ @iamsteventÂ every night of my life. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy â€¦ love â€¦ and happiness âœ¨Ÿ™Ÿ¼ â˜€ï¸ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! Iâ€™m not here to be perfect â€¦ perfect is boring â€¦ Iâ€™m here to pass on kindness.â€
