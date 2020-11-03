Britney Spears says she’s okay after strange posts

If 2020 had an Instagram page, it’d belong to Britney Spears. This is according to followers of the pop megastar who have been pointing out some bizarre posts she’s made over the past few months.

The Toxic hitmaker posts multiple times per day, which went from being cool to concerning. There’s the fashion, which is usually similar or the same crop tops and shorts paired with messy hair and makeup that looks like running eyeliner. Then there are the videos, which sees the singer modelling from left to right, usually in the fashion choices previously described and platform heels. Fans have also highlighted repeated photos and videos on her page, which sometimes bear the same caption.

It seems the Slave for You star finally caught wind of the comments and took a social media hiatus for 13 days. She returned to the platform on Monday to address the concerns.

“Hi, so I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” she said in a video post. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love.”

But people weren’t convinced.

“NO YOUR EYES SAY DIFFERENT HUN,” one person said.

“Someone please reset her software, it’s glitching again. Every 10 years it malfunctions.”

“Baby but we can’t ignore them past post. What’s up with those?”

“I’ve seen these clothes more than mine.”

Others defended the singer and suggested that this could be the real or “free” Britney Spears.

“What if she’s trolling us all?”

“Britney is giving you her ALL and still there are people that hold on to this idea of who they think Britney is…. you guys she’s showing you who she is!!!”

“Leave her alone! You guys are making the same comments the media did in 07 that drove her to this…”

There’s currently an online petition to “Free Britney” from her conservatorship which sees her father overseeing her person and estate. Around 109,000 signatures of the 150,000 goal have been reached.

The court-ordered conservatorship has been in effect since 2008, following a publicised battle with mental health and substance abuse. Spears recently requested to change her conservator, which the court will decide upon in 2021.

